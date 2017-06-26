Keys gave reservoir bill big boost, l...

Keys gave reservoir bill big boost, lawmakers say

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Support from the Florida Keys "made a very, very big impact" in persuading Florida lawmakers to approve a massive water-storage area south of Lake Okeechobee, state Sen. Anitere Flores said Wednesday. Midway through the spring legislative session, Senate Bill 10 that commits $50 million in state money toward the reservoir "had a 0.0 percent chance of passage," Flores told Monroe County commissioners at a Wednesday legislative update in Key Largo.

Okeechobee, FL

