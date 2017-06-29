Just in: From extreme drought to wate...

Just in: From extreme drought to waterlogged in 4 weeks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Florida's extreme drought that shut down Lake Okeechobee locks, triggered burn bans, and had officials warning of water restrictions is wiped out. It's not only gone, there is no where in the state that is even "abnormally dry" - the lowest level on the U.S. Drought Monitor's scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FRIENDS rescue ranch in Broward County gives ho... (Oct '07) Jun 30 HorseRescuer 32
12/7/1984 chisen children lakeworth (Apr '16) Jun 28 Hjfhfhfnfc 2
Want to know Jun 16 Looker 1
Fun Jun 16 Looker 2
News 10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school Apr '17 Spotted Girl 13
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Apr '17 Help 28
News Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida Apr '17 Singledad 1
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC