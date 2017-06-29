Just in: From extreme drought to waterlogged in 4 weeks
Florida's extreme drought that shut down Lake Okeechobee locks, triggered burn bans, and had officials warning of water restrictions is wiped out. It's not only gone, there is no where in the state that is even "abnormally dry" - the lowest level on the U.S. Drought Monitor's scale.
