Israeli company that extracts water from air launches Florida pilot

Wednesday Read more: The Times of Israel

On Monday, the South Florida city of Miami Gardens announced it was launching a pilot program with the company to address its water problems - the first US city to do so. "As representatives responsible for the quality of life and safety of our communities, preparedness and readiness to counter crises is mandatory," Mayor Oliver Gilbert III said at a City Hall news conference.

