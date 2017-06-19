Israeli company that extracts water from air launches Florida pilot
On Monday, the South Florida city of Miami Gardens announced it was launching a pilot program with the company to address its water problems - the first US city to do so. "As representatives responsible for the quality of life and safety of our communities, preparedness and readiness to counter crises is mandatory," Mayor Oliver Gilbert III said at a City Hall news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to know
|Jun 16
|Looker
|1
|Fun
|Jun 16
|Looker
|2
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC