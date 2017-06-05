How wet is it? Try a montha s worth of June rain in a single week
During this winter's withering dry season, rainfall dropped 60 percent below average from the Florida Keys to south of Orlando, according to the South Florida Water Management District. Wildfires engulfed thousands of acres, from the Everglades to the Big Cypress Swamp, and Lake Okeechobee shrank to troubling levels.
