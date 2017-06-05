How homeless man's friends, not the system, helped him
This photo taaken May 30, 2017, shows Darryl Henderson, left, a formerly homeless resident of South Bay, sits in his motorized wheelchair next to his childhood friend that he is temporarily living with, Taurance Lovely. less This photo taaken May 30, 2017, shows Darryl Henderson, left, a formerly homeless resident of South Bay, sits in his motorized wheelchair next to his childhood friend that he is temporarily living with, ... more The concrete loading slab where Darryl Henderson slept in South Bay before a sheriff's sergeant, a County Commission aide and an old friend found him a place to live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC