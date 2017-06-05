Heavy rain may hit this afternoon, forecasters say
The rainy week continues with a 90 percent chance of showers today, possibly including some heavy rain this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "Areas of light to moderate rain with embedded lightning storms will again increase across East Central Florida this morning," said forecaster Tim Sedlock.
