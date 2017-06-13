Governor Scott Leads "Fighting for Fl...

Governor Scott Leads "Fighting for Florida's Future Victory" Tour

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Capital Soup

Governor Rick Scott kicked off his five-city "Fighting for Florida's Future Victory" tour at Jungle Island in Miami to celebrate the major wins for Florida families and students during last week's legislative special session. The tour is highlighting an all-time high of K-12 per-pupil spending, the establishment of the $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, full funding for VISIT FLORIDA, and $50 million to kick-start repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school Apr '17 Spotted Girl 13
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Apr '17 Help 28
News Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida Apr '17 Singledad 1
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr '17 RustyS 3
Brandy Daily (Aug '14) Apr '17 Sara 13
Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14) Apr '17 Jennica 15
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar '17 Concerned person 17
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,196 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC