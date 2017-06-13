Governor Scott Leads "Fighting for Florida's Future Victory" Tour

Governor Rick Scott kicked off his five-city "Fighting for Florida's Future Victory" tour at Jungle Island in Miami to celebrate the major wins for Florida families and students during last week's legislative special session. The tour is highlighting an all-time high of K-12 per-pupil spending, the establishment of the $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, full funding for VISIT FLORIDA, and $50 million to kick-start repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

