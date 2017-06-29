Gov. Scott has a busy Monday signing 29 bills.
Gov. Rick Scott has signed a bill making it easier for parents and residents to challenge school textbooks and school library books. The legislation, which was one of 29 bills signed on Monday, allows parents and residents to review instructional materials and then challenge them as inappropriate before a hearing officer.
