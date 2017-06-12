Gov. Scott gets less than expected on...

Gov. Scott gets less than expected on dike money

This week, Florida Governor Rick Scott came to West Palm Beach to tout major moves for the Herbert Hoover dike repairs around Lake Okeechobee. The state approved only a fraction of what he asked for in the state budget and residents who live near the lake hope he can keep his promises to get the repairs finished before a major storm hits.

Okeechobee, FL

