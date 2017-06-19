Florida Water-Gen

Florida Water-Gen

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Hoping to help curb the severe drought that has overtaken South Florida in recent years, the suburb of Miami Gardens is partnering with an Israeli company that generates water from thin air. Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III announced the beginning of a pilot program on Monday that will demonstrate the use of the air-to-water generating technologies developed by Rishon Lezion-based Water-Gen.

