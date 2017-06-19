Florida Water-Gen
Hoping to help curb the severe drought that has overtaken South Florida in recent years, the suburb of Miami Gardens is partnering with an Israeli company that generates water from thin air. Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III announced the beginning of a pilot program on Monday that will demonstrate the use of the air-to-water generating technologies developed by Rishon Lezion-based Water-Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to know
|Jun 16
|Looker
|1
|Fun
|Jun 16
|Looker
|2
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC