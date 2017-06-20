Florida Frontiers: Did ancient Maya visit Florida?
Florida Frontiers: Did ancient Maya visit Florida? Florida Frontiers: Did the ancient Maya visit Florida? Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2toSEdi The Florida Historical Society hosted a tour to the ancient Mayan city of Tulum last month. It's possible that the Maya visited Florida as much as twelve centuries ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to know
|Jun 16
|Looker
|1
|Fun
|Jun 16
|Looker
|2
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC