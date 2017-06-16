Family still seeking answers in Fort Myers womana s disappearance
Johnson, who was living with Richardson at the time of her disappearance, said her grandmother briefly separated from her husband and was dating a man named Alexander Smith. Richardson called her son that day asking him to come over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to know
|Jun 16
|Looker
|1
|Fun
|Jun 16
|Looker
|2
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC