5 Things to Know in Florida for June 10

30 min ago

A whirlwind three-day special session is ending after the Florida Legislature approved a last-minute deal to boost money for public schools and money to repair the dike that surrounds Lake Okeechobee. The Florida Legislature on Friday approved two-budget related bills that would also set aside more money to economic development programs championed by Gov. Rick Scott.

