Two men accused of taking 500 turtle eggs
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 24 at 5:41PM EDT expiring May 24 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Osceola, Saint Lucie Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 24 at 2:55PM EDT expiring May 24 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued May 24 at 2:49PM EDT expiring May 24 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Palm Beach Lake Wind Advisory issued May 24 at 4:18AM EDT expiring May 24 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole, Volusia Officials with the FWC said they received a tip a few weeks ago of suspicious activity near the Blind Creek Boat Ramp in St. Lucie County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC