Today's storms will start late, linger into Thursday
Forecasters have pushed back the timing for today's potential severe weather for southeast Florida to late evening lingering into Thursday morning. A squall line of thunderstorms is expected to approach the southwest coast and Lake Okeechobee late evening before midnight, reaching Palm Beach County overnight and lasting through early Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC