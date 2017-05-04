Scott calls out Miami-Dade lawmakers, will consider budget veto
With the exact details of the state budget still under wraps, Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday he would consider vetoing the entire thing if legislators don't include "full funding" to Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, while also funding a repair of Lake Okeechobee's dike. "I have the right to veto the entire budget," he said during a press conference in Sunrise, part of a three-day trip that will take him across the state over the next two days.
