Saving North America's last living coral reef
If you've been to the Florida Keys you know how important diving is for the economy, but what if there was no coral left? The scary reality of that happening is not far off. Diving is the engine in the Florida Keys driving an economy built on the last living coral reef in North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC