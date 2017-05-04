Richard Corcoran commands the regular 60-day session, but will Rick Scott have his revenge?
The Florida Legislature's regular session ended Friday much as it began two months ago, with lawmakers ignoring Gov. Rick Scott's priorities and House Speaker Richard Corcoran dominating the agenda. Republicans wrapped up work on an $82.4 billion budget that strongly bears Corcoran's imprint, with an expansion of charter schools, more bonuses for teachers and principals and the elimination of most of Enterprise Florida, the state's economic development agency crucial to Scott's job expansion efforts that suddenly teeters on the brink of extinction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr 22
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr 20
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr 20
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC