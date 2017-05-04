Richard Corcoran commands the regular...

Richard Corcoran commands the regular 60-day session, but will Rick Scott have his revenge?

The Florida Legislature's regular session ended Friday much as it began two months ago, with lawmakers ignoring Gov. Rick Scott's priorities and House Speaker Richard Corcoran dominating the agenda. Republicans wrapped up work on an $82.4 billion budget that strongly bears Corcoran's imprint, with an expansion of charter schools, more bonuses for teachers and principals and the elimination of most of Enterprise Florida, the state's economic development agency crucial to Scott's job expansion efforts that suddenly teeters on the brink of extinction.

