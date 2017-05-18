Rep. Brian Mast wants feds to pay for...

Rep. Brian Mast wants feds to pay for massive algae problems they caused

Monday May 15 Read more: Washington Examiner

A Florida Republican wants to add massive algae blooms to the list of emergencies covered by the federal government after his state was denied emergency funds for a destructive bloom that covered 200 square miles last year. Rep. Brian Mast introduced the Federal Do No Harm Act last month to add harmful algae blooms in state waterways and coastal estuaries caused by water releases from Army Corps of Engineers-controlled dikes and dams to the list of disasters under the Stafford Act.

