Rep. Brian Mast wants feds to pay for massive algae problems they caused
A Florida Republican wants to add massive algae blooms to the list of emergencies covered by the federal government after his state was denied emergency funds for a destructive bloom that covered 200 square miles last year. Rep. Brian Mast introduced the Federal Do No Harm Act last month to add harmful algae blooms in state waterways and coastal estuaries caused by water releases from Army Corps of Engineers-controlled dikes and dams to the list of disasters under the Stafford Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr 22
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr 20
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr 20
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC