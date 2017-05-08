President Negron Discusses Priority Legislation Passed During the 2017 Legislative Session

As the Florida Senate concludes the 2017 Legislative Session today with the passage of the 2017-18 General Appropriations Act, Senate President Joe Negron , discussed progress on several key priorities. The Senate's Excellence in Higher Education Act saw final passage today, while the President's plan for a major expansion of water storage south of Lake Okeechobee and several pieces of legislation to protect freedoms guaranteed by our state and federal Constitutions passed last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.