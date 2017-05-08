President Negron Discusses Priority Legislation Passed During the 2017 Legislative Session
As the Florida Senate concludes the 2017 Legislative Session today with the passage of the 2017-18 General Appropriations Act, Senate President Joe Negron , discussed progress on several key priorities. The Senate's Excellence in Higher Education Act saw final passage today, while the President's plan for a major expansion of water storage south of Lake Okeechobee and several pieces of legislation to protect freedoms guaranteed by our state and federal Constitutions passed last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr 22
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr 20
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr 20
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC