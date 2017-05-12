Mother's Day forecast may require a Plan B
A high pressure system that has lingered over the Gulf of Mexico all week begins to slide east today, allowing a cool front to drift toward Florida. The timing of that weak front may dictate Mother's Day plans if anything outside is on the schedule as it is expected to bring spotty downpours Sunday into Monday.
