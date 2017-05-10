Lee's First Top-12 Was A Long Time Coming
The images of Jordan Lee's triumphant and historic final-day comeback to win the Lake Conroe Bassmaster Classic are still fresh in the minds of many BassFans. Two weeks later, when the Elite Series schedule resumed at Toledo Bend along the Texas-Louisiana border, Matt Lee blew town with his first career top-12 finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr 22
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr 20
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr 20
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC