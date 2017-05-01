Lake Okeechobee reservoir proposal heads to Gov.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr 22
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr 20
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr 20
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
