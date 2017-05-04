Lake O water storage legislation goes to governor
The Florida House passed a bill Tuesday that's a step in the right direction for "Send the Water South" advocates. But as Daniel Andrews, Captains for Clean Water co-founder, said on the organization's blog Tuesday: "We're not popping champagne bottles until we can float from Lake Okeechobee to Florida Bay."
