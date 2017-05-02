Lake O reservoir bill passes House

The Florida House has passed its version of a Senate bill that would authorize the state to borrow about $1.2 billion to fund construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. The reservoir would hold excess water that is currently released into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers and is blamed for blue-green algae and brown muck along the coasts.

