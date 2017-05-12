Governor Scott Signs Legislation to P...

Governor Scott Signs Legislation to Protect Lake Okeechobee

Friday May 12

Governor Rick Scott today toured Lake Okeechobee and hosted a ceremonial bill signing for SB 10, which helps protect Florida's environment by authorizing the building of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. "a to work with [Governor Scott] and work with our federal partners to make sure that the rehabilitation of the dike around Lake O is done expeditiously, that we expedite it.

