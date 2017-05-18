Charles Willis Leffler
Charles Willis Leffler, 76, of Okeechobee, Florida, went to be with the Lord at 7:48 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, in Okeechobee with his wife and all of his sons by his side. Born Nov. 3, 1940, in Nashville, he was the son of Virgil and Thelma Bay Leffler, both of whom preceded him in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-year-old with autism arrested at Florida school
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|13
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|Apr '17
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr '17
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned person
|17
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC