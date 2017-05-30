Boaters warned about low Lake Okeechobee levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising boaters on Lake Okeechobee that the low water level is now creating hazardous navigation conditions. The Corps has issued a Notice to Navigation on Thursday, advising commercial and recreational vessels to use extreme caution while traveling Okeechobee Waterway Routes 1 and 2 between Port Mayaca and Clewiston.

