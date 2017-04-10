Woman, 18, charged with murdering 60-year-old

Fire Weather Warning issued April 7 at 3:55AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Fire Weather Warning issued April 6 at 4:18PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach Fire Weather Warning issued April 6 at 6:11PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, Volusia Fire Weather Watch issued April 6 at 4:18PM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Fire Weather Watch issued April 6 at 3:55AM EDT expiring April 7 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Saint Lucie, Volusia Three people from Okeechobee County were arrested Thursday after a 60-year-old man was killed and dumped along a wooded road this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.