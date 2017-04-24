Winners & losers as Floridaa s legislative session nears end
Charter school proponents and communities plagued by polluted water coming out of Lake Okeechobee are among the big winners as the Florida Legislature enters the final week of its two-month regular session. After a contentious session that featured plenty of bickering between top GOP leaders, Republicans in the House and Senate closed in on a budget deal last week that includes substantial sums for charter schools and Lake Okeechobee clean-up efforts.
