Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declares emergency

Gov. Rick Scott said the proclamation will make it easier for state, regional and local agencies to "quickly work together to protect our families, visitors and communities." Wildfires are burning on a total of more than 23,800 acres of land and have destroyed 19 homes.

