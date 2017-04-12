Water Woes: Florida Senate Approves P...

Water Woes: Florida Senate Approves Plan to Stop Toxic Algae

Following extensive debate, Florida senators have sent a bill to the House that creates a reservoir system south of Lake Okeechobee meant to stop toxic algae discharges from fouling coastal communities. The Senate voted 36-3 on Wednesday in favor of the bill after nearly three hours of debate.

Okeechobee, FL

