Water shortage warning for 8M from Or...

Water shortage warning for 8M from Orlando to the Keys

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

South Florida Water Management District Board Chairman Dan O'Keefe said Thursday that residents' voluntary efforts will help the water supply last through the region's dry season. If those efforts prove insufficient, mandatory water restrictions may be considered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
Brandy Daily (Aug '14) Apr 9 Sara 13
Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14) Apr 7 Jennica 15
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Brian Arnold Mar 29 Sara 2
viking area (Jul '11) Mar 18 Brian 7
Lorida Feb '17 Retired 1
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC