Time to take immediate action on Ever...

Time to take immediate action on Everglades, says Florida TaxWatch | Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Florida Trend

Continued inaction on the Everglades problem will be a detriment to taxpayers and the future of the state, says the latest report from Florida TaxWatch, the state's premier government watchdog group. The organization finds that if the state does not find a solution to the algae blooms and other problems from diversion of water from Lake Okeechobee, the state, tourism industry and the overall economy would lose millions in revenues, not to mention the negative health and environmental impacts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
Brandy Daily (Aug '14) Apr 9 Sara 13
Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14) Apr 7 Jennica 15
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Brian Arnold Mar 29 Sara 2
viking area (Jul '11) Mar '17 Brian 7
Lorida Feb '17 Retired 1
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC