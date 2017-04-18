Time to take immediate action on Everglades, says Florida TaxWatch | Press Release
Continued inaction on the Everglades problem will be a detriment to taxpayers and the future of the state, says the latest report from Florida TaxWatch, the state's premier government watchdog group. The organization finds that if the state does not find a solution to the algae blooms and other problems from diversion of water from Lake Okeechobee, the state, tourism industry and the overall economy would lose millions in revenues, not to mention the negative health and environmental impacts.
