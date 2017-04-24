The Lumineers ready to wow SA audiences

Neyla Pekarek, from left, Jeremiah Caleb Fraites, Wesley Schultz, Byron Isaacs and Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers perform at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Okeechobee, Fla. Picture: AP American folk rock band The Lumineers have landed in South Africa and are ready to take the stage at the Green Point Park on 26 April.

