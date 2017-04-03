State legislators scramble to pass budget
Hospitals in Southwest Florida are on edge as leaders in Tallahassee look to place Medicaid on the chopping block, which means rates will go up for everyone. Hospitals in Southwest Florida are on edge as leaders in Tallahassee look to place Medicaid on the chopping block, which means rates will go up for everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC