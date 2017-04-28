Snook to close in Gulf state and federal waters
Snook will close to all harvest in Gulf state, federal and inland waters, including all of Monroe County and Everglades National Park, starting May 1. Seasonal harvest closures conserve Florida's valuable snook populations and help sustain and improve the fishery for the future. Snook is open to harvest in Atlantic state, federal and inland waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, through May 31, closing June 1. Snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.
