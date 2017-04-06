Severe thunderstorms today; When and ...

Severe thunderstorms today; When and where to expect the worst weather

Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center is giving areas of the Treasure Coast a marginal risk of severe weather, while Palm Beach County is forecast to see more mild storms beginning at about 2 p.m. and lasting through evening. But with the marginal area just north of Lake Okeechobee, no one should rule out the possibility of more severe weather pushing south.

