Schools match skills to local economi...

Schools match skills to local economic needs

12 hrs ago

In rural Indiana, Jay School Corporation supports local manufacturers-which make up about half the private employment in Jay County-with educational programs geared to the jobs that need to be filled. The school now has 80 students in manufacturing, advanced manufacturing and robotics programs, and is working with other organizations and a nearby college to develop a regionally recognized certificate.

