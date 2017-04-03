Okeechobee woman, 18, charged with mu...

Okeechobee woman, 18, charged with murder

Three people from Okeechobee County were arrested Thursday after a 60-year-old man was killed and dumped along a wooded road this week. The Okeechobee Police Department said that Robert Curtis Joiner, 60, of SE 4th St. in Okeechobee was reported missing Tuesday by his family.

