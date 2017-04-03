Okeechobee woman, 18, charged with murder
Three people from Okeechobee County were arrested Thursday after a 60-year-old man was killed and dumped along a wooded road this week. The Okeechobee Police Department said that Robert Curtis Joiner, 60, of SE 4th St. in Okeechobee was reported missing Tuesday by his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC