Okeechobee fire watch tower helps spot wildfires
In the more populated regions of our viewing area, people and pilots spot the wildfires and call 911, but in Okeechobee County and neighboring counties, firefighters still watch for brush fires on a fire watch tower. "It takes quite a bit.
