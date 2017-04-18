News 25 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Mom films a...

News 25 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Mom films arrest, handcuffing of autistic Florida boy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The arrest of a 10-year-old autistic Florida boy was filmed by his mother who complained that he was treated far too harshly by authorities. Luanne Haygood told multiple news outlets that her son was arrested April 12 at his school in Okeechobee, Florida, about 60 miles west of West Palm Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) 11 hr Help 28
News Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida 13 hr Singledad 1
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
Brandy Daily (Aug '14) Apr 9 Sara 13
Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14) Apr 7 Jennica 15
News Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08) Mar 29 Concerned person 17
Brian Arnold Mar 29 Sara 2
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC