News 25 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Mom films arrest, handcuffing of autistic Florida boy
The arrest of a 10-year-old autistic Florida boy was filmed by his mother who complained that he was treated far too harshly by authorities. Luanne Haygood told multiple news outlets that her son was arrested April 12 at his school in Okeechobee, Florida, about 60 miles west of West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|13 hr
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC