Meet you halfway: The Legislature nears the 30-day mark of the 60-day session
What have they done? Looking at it a certain way, the Florida Legislature has passed a grand total of one bill this session. It's actually passed 10, but seven of those were bills that are passed more or less every year -- welcoming Gov. Rick Scott to the capital for his state of the state speech, changing the year in Florida law from 2016 to 2017 and so on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC