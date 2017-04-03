Meet you halfway: The Legislature nea...

Meet you halfway: The Legislature nears the 30-day mark of the 60-day session

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

What have they done? Looking at it a certain way, the Florida Legislature has passed a grand total of one bill this session. It's actually passed 10, but seven of those were bills that are passed more or less every year -- welcoming Gov. Rick Scott to the capital for his state of the state speech, changing the year in Florida law from 2016 to 2017 and so on.

