Meet you halfway: The Legislature nears the 30-day mark of the 60-day session

What have they done? Looking at it a certain way, the Florida Legislature has passed a grand total of one bill this session. It's actually passed 10, but seven of those were bills that are passed more or less every year -- welcoming Gov. Rick Scott to the capital for his state of the state speech, changing the year in Florida law from 2016 to 2017 and so on.

