Legacy of 'Little Florida' carries on into 21st century
From eye level this New River home looks like many other waterfront properties in the area but from the sky it is outlined like Florida. From eye level this New River home looks like many other waterfront properties in the area but from the sky it is outlined like Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC