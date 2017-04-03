Joe Negron offers compromise on key proposal, the Everglades reservoir
Senate President Joe Negron on Tuesday filed a sweeping rewrite to his top priority legislation to build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee by abandoning plans to buy up to 60,000 acres of agriculture land and rely instead on state-owned and state-leased sugar fields to store and clean water to be sent into Florida Bay. Under the proposed amendment to SB 8, which will be presented Wednesday to the Senate Appropriations Committee, the state would convert 14,000 acres of state-owned land in the A-2 parcel, currently being leased by Florida Crystals, and use it to create a deep water storage reservoir.
