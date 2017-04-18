Homeowner says fire came right up to his fence
In northwest Okeechobee, one home was destroyed, one damaged, and several sheds and barns were also burned down in a brush fire that caused many to evacuate. Within minutes of seeing the fire from his backyard, Ivan Holliday said the flames and smoke started moving toward his house quickly.
