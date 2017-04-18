Governora s support for Hoover Dike repair draws criticism
FORT MYERS, Fla. The $200 million that Gov. Rick Scott wants spent on repairs to the Herbert Hoover Dike won't resolve the problems emanating from the lake it surrounds, a prominent clean water activist said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|Help
|28
|Autistic boy is arrested at school in Florida
|4 hr
|Singledad
|1
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC