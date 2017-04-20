Gov. Scott: Trump commits to funding ...

Gov. Scott: Trump commits to funding upgrades to Herbert Hoover Dike

14 hrs ago

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has promised the federal government will provide the money to help the state fully upgrade the Herbert Hoover Dike by 2022, a project considered vital to stemming disruptive overflows from Lake Okeechobee. At the White House for a veterans' bill signing ceremony, Scott said he got a verbal commitment from the president that Florida would get enough money to finish the project within five years.

Okeechobee, FL

