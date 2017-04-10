Gov. Scott: State not seeing 'big deals' because of Legislature's actions
Gov. Rick Scott has been crossing the state, holding "Jobs Roundtables" and asking the business community to pressure the Legislature to both fully fund Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida. On Tuesday Scott said that since the Legislature first started cutting the flow of incentive dollars to Enterprise Florida last year, the state is seeing an impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy Daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 9
|Sara
|13
|Saggy boobs brandie daily (Aug '14)
|Apr 7
|Jennica
|15
|Ex-DCF worker accused of falsifying report (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Concerned person
|17
|Brian Arnold
|Mar 29
|Sara
|2
|viking area (Jul '11)
|Mar 18
|Brian
|7
|Lorida
|Feb '17
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb '17
|Ranger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC