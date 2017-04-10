Gov. Scott: State not seeing 'big dea...

Gov. Scott: State not seeing 'big deals' because of Legislature's actions

Gov. Rick Scott has been crossing the state, holding "Jobs Roundtables" and asking the business community to pressure the Legislature to both fully fund Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida. On Tuesday Scott said that since the Legislature first started cutting the flow of incentive dollars to Enterprise Florida last year, the state is seeing an impact.

