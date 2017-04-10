Gov. backs reservoir plan for Lake Ok...

Gov. backs reservoir plan for Lake Okeechobee

Read more: WPTV Local News

Florida Gov. Rick Scott for the first time said that he supports having the state acquire land to build a reservoir system south of Lake Okeechobee to help battle toxic algal blooms. The governor also announced Monday that he wants state legislators to set aside $200 million this year to help repair the aging federally-operated dike that surrounds the lake.

Okeechobee, FL

